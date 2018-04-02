2-year-old boy dies after swallowing pills

HENRICO COUNTY, VA (WRIC) – Police are conducting a death investigation after a 2-year-old boy swallowed pills Friday afternoon.

Sources tell 24-Hour News 8’s sister station, WRIC, that police responded to the 1800 block of Binford Lane following reports that a 2-year-old boy ingested prescription medication.

The boy was taken to VCU Medical where he was pronounced dead. The body was transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Family spokesperson Ricky Johnson says the family is mourning and believes more information will eventually emerge.

“The justice system is going to take its course,” said Johnson. “We have a family that’s going through a whole lot right now. Talking to neighbors and friends right here in this community they’re all devastated.”

The Criminal Investigative Section is investigating the case.