3-year-old boy killed in a drive-by shooting in Georgia

DECATUR, GA (AP) — A 3-year-old has been killed in a drive-by shooting in Georgia.

DeKalb County Police Department Chief James Conroy tells WXIA-TV that the child’s mother was driving along Eastland Road near Atlanta at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday when someone shot into the car.

He says a gray Dodge Charger pulled up next to the woman’s moving car and pulled out what the woman thought was a paintball gun. The woman heard a gunshot but didn’t think anything of it until she realized her son was unresponsive. She pulled over and called police when she realized her son had been shot.

The child was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Conroy called the shooting a “tragic incident.”

It was not immediately known if the woman was targeted. The investigation continues.