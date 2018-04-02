‘Affluenza’ teen set for release after two years in prison

This Dec. 28, 2015 photo released by Mexico's Jalisco state prosecutor's office shows who authorities identify as Ethan Couch, after he was taken into custody in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. U.S. authorities said the Texas teenager serving probation for killing four people in a drunken-driving wreck after invoking an "affluenza" defense, was in custody in Mexico, weeks after he and his mother disappeared. (Mexico's Jalisco state prosecutor's office via AP)

FORT WORTH, TX (AP) — A 20-year-old who as a teenager used an “affluenza” defense regarding a drunken-driving wreck that killed four people is set to be released Monday.

Ethan Couch has served almost two years in jail for a revoked probation and is to be freed from the Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth, Texas. He’s been serving a 720-day sentence after his 2016 probation revocation for attending a party where alcohol was served.

Couch was 16 when the truck he was driving killed pedestrians in June 2013. A psychologist at his manslaughter trial blamed his actions on “affluenza,” or irresponsibility due to family wealth.

“We’ll continue to watch him, because we have a partnership with Tarrant County to make sure that he at least adheres to all his rules of probation,” Colleen Sheehey-Church, president of MADD, told KTVT.

His mother, Tonya Couch, awaits trial on charges of hindering apprehension of a felon and money laundering after she fled to Mexico with Ethan in 2015.