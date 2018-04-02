Binford Farmer’s Market moves to new location

Craving some veggies? Some fresh produce? Ready to visit a local Farmer’s Market? You’re in luck!

Today on Indy Style, we learn about the Binford Farmer’s Market and the NEW place you can soon find them!

Binford Farmer’s Market Preview

Saturday, 65th and Binford, 1 – 4 p.m.

The Binford Farmer’s Market New Location at 65th and Binford and the Binford Campus for Northview Church.

Held very Saturday all of May through all of October from 8am-12pm.

Join us on April 7th for an indoor market preview at 65th and Binford.

Event Details:

Learn about Northview Church.

Try out many of our amazing Market vendors that will have samples. (Vendors and products listed below)

Free kids activity by Maddie Smiles Random Acts of Kindness.

Live music.

Back Yard BBQ food truck.

To learn more, visit:

Binfordfarmersmarket.org

https://www.facebook.com/events/426233194475865/?ti=icl

Facebook: Binford Farmers Market