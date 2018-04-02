Dry today with a severe weather threat Tuesday

After a snowy Sunday some spots managed to pick up over 6.00″ of fresh snow! It’ll be gone by this afternoon with temperatures warming to the upper 40s with mainly cloudy skies this afternoon. Temperatures are going to warm up tonight as a warm front approaches the area bringing the potential for a sprinkle becoming more widespread overnight, A few of the overnight night showers have the potential to become strong or severe with the man threat as hail.

Tuesday will be very spring-like with highs soaring into the mid to upper 60s with gusty winds throughout the day. Showers and thunderstorms will be around for the morning commute. Southern parts of the state are under an Enhanced Risk for severe thunderstorms during the afternoon through the evening as a cold front passes. Main threats are gusty winds, hail, minor flooding and a tornado. After the front passes much colder air moves in and any left over showers will transition to snow flurries for Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be cooler and cloudy a times. Highs will only top out in the lower 40s.

Thursday will start off dry with showers returning late in the day with highs in the upper 40s. Friday a mix possible throughout the day with highs still below normal only hitting the mid 40s. The weekend is split so far with sun and clouds Saturday and highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s with showers come Sunday lingering into Monday.