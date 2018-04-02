Sunday alcohol sales in Indiana began with cheers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The first full month of legal Sunday alcohol sales in modern state history is in the books.

But how did it go, and what trends are liquor stores in the state starting to see?

Flashback to March 4, the first Sunday since 1816, when the state was formed, that Hoosiers could buy booze.

John Dechant, a manager with Kahn’s Fine Wine & Spirits in Indianapolis, said Monday, “They were cheering and taking photos with their cameras when the doors opened. Several customers wanted to save their receipts to add to their scrapbooks.”

Dechant said that outpouring of enthusiasm didn’t flow into the following Sundays. “Afterwards, it did get a lot slower. There was a marked drop in our sales after that.”

He said since that first Sunday, they’ve actually seen a decline of about 75 percent in alcohol sales specifically on Sundays.

“We were closed this past Sunday for Easter, and the weather wasn’t so great,” he said.

“I do think once football season comes around and Indy 500 week, once that comes around, things will pick up,” Dechant said.

In the future at Kahn’s, customers should watch for special Sunday-only sales and Sunday tasting events, Dechant said.

Jon Sinder is one of the owners of Crown Liquors. He’s also chairman of Indiana’s Association of Beverage Retailers. He said, on that first Sunday, statewide alcohol sales were excellent. Statewide, he said, liquor store retailers need more Sundays under their belts to really figure out what the sales effect is.

Sinder said, “Two of the Sundays followed a Saturday snowstorm; one, the week before, last being 10 inches. This past Sunday was Easter. It’s really hard to tell. I think we’ll know more mid-summer.”

He said beverage retailers plan on continuing Sunday sales across the state because it’s something customers and retailers wanted.