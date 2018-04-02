Healthy Snacks for Busy Families

Picky kids. Allergies. A busy schedule. Making sure your kids are eating healthy seems to be getting more and more complicated. Mompreneurs Carly Dorogi and Sherri French from Capital M Media are here to share some healthy, allergy-friendly solutions for busy families.

Nature’s Crush – 10% off at Amazon using code “44CRUSH”

https://www.naturescrushpopcorn.com/

Product: Nature’s Crush microwave popcorn: Original Blend 23 $3.99, Light & Zesty Blend $3.99, and Aromatic Herb Blend $3.99

○ Nature’s Crush Microwave Popcorn is different because it uses real herbs and spices, not artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. It is whole grain, gluten-free, vegan and certified Non-GMO.

○ Nature’s Crush isn’t just great-tasting popcorn, it is the first to crack the code on how to get real herbs and spices into a microwave bag.

○ Nature’s Crush is perfect for snacks, lunch boxes, parties and movie nights.

Wicked Crisps – 10% off at Amazon using code “44WICKED”

http://wickedcrisps.com/

Product: Cheesy Cheese Pizza $2.99, Red Curry Hummus $2.99, Spinach Parmesan

$2.99, Sweet Potato Soufflé $2.99, Spring Vegetable Medley $2.99, Roasted Garlic and Asiago Cheese $2.99

○ Wicked Crisps are artisan-baked vegetable crisps that combine bold innovative flavor and healthy ingredients for a taste that is deliciously deceptive.

○ Wicked Crisps start with wholesome ingredients like spinach, chickpea hummus, tomatoes, sweet potatoes, field peas and broccoli.

○ Wicked Crisps are ideal for anyone looking for a crunchy better-for-you snack they can feel good about eating and are available in six flavors to satisfy everyone’s taste buds

Rule Breaker Snacks – 10% off at Amazon using code “44BREAK”

https://www.rulebreakersnacks.com/

Product: Blondies $1.99, Brownies $1.99

○ Rule Breaker Snacks harness the power of beans along with oats and other wholesome ingredients to create truly delicious, indulgent and guilt-free goodies.

○ Chickpeas (garbanzo beans) are the first ingredient in Rule Breaker Deep Chocolate Brownies and Chocolate Chunk Blondies yet they offer a rich delicious flavor and texture.

○ Perfect for anyone looking for a treat they feel better about eating, Rule Breaker snacks are Gluten-Free, 100% plant-based (vegan), Nut-free and school safe, Top 8 allergen-free.

Sneaky Chef

https://www.thesneakychef.com/

Product: Sneaky Chef Creamy No-Nut Butter $5.99, Sneaky Chef Chocolate No-Nut Butter $5.99, Sneaky Chef Creamy No-Nut Butter Grab & Go Packaging $4.99

○ Sneaky Chef No-Nut Butter is a delicious peanut-butter alternative made from naturally sweet and “nutty” tasting yellow peas, but without a trace of peanuts, tree nuts, seeds, or soy.

○ Sneaky Chef CHOCOLATE No-Nut Butter tastes like old fashioned brownie batter licked straight off the mixer and has less than half the sugar of Nutella and other chocolate spreads

○ Sneaky Chef No-Nut Butter is perfect for families managing food allergies at home or for nut-free schools.

Banana Wave – 10% off at Amazon using code “44BANANA”

https://www.bananawave.com/

Product: Banana Wave bananamilk – $3.99

○ BANANA WAVE bananamilk is a delicious, creamy and nutrient-filled option. It is sweetened by nature and contains a full serving of bananas in each 8 ounce serving.

○ BANANA WAVE bananamilk contains three of nature’s “superfoods” – fruit, grains and seeds. One serving contains as much potassium as a small banana, as well as 29 vitamins and minerals and 1200 mg of Omega-3s.

○ BANANAWAVE bananamilk is a nutritious option for anyone with an on-the-go lifestyle, active kids, athletes, and of course, banana lovers.

Kalot Superfood – 10% off at Amazon using code “44KALOT”

http://kalotsuperfood.com/

Product: Almond Butter blends: Blueberry Cinnamon Walnut; Cherry Vanilla; Dark Chocolate Coconut; Espresso Hazelnut $9.99, Chia Cashew Butter Blends: Blueberry Vanilla; White Chocolate Strawberry; Chocolate Chip, Sunflower Seed Butter Blends: Cinnamon Apple; Chocolate Cherry $9.99

○ Kalot offers nutritional nut and seed butters blended with real fruits and spices for a decadent taste experience that is naturally full of antioxidants, essential minerals, healthy fats, and phytonutrients.

○ Kalot Superfood offers great taste variety and can be seamlessly incorporated into hectic routines to keep bodies full, fueled and healthy.

○ Kalot Superfood is perfect with fruit, oatmeal, yogurt, sandwiches, and smoothies, in baked goods or by the spoonful.

Cherryvale Farms – 10% off at Amazon using code “44CHERRY”

https://www.cherryvalefarms.com/

Product: Instant Indulgence Mug Cakes – $2.49

○ Cherryvale Farms Instant Indulgence is 100% plant-based individual microwave mug cakes! They are the first clean-ingredient, 100% plant-based mix that creates delicious cake in the microwave in just over a minute.

○ You’ll be amazed at how quickly you can “bake” your next delicious, instantly indulgent treat! They are egg-free, dairy-free, nut-free and free from preservatives and artificial colors and flavors.

○ Instant Indulgence Mug Cakes make for something warm, delicious and quick in an individual serving that can be enjoyed at work, at home or on-the-go

For more information, go to www.hellocapitalm.com. (Discount codes are good through the end of April).