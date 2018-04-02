Officials release mugshot of man arrested in connection to Lawrence drone transaction shooting

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — One man is in custody after a man was gravely injured in an attempt to sell a drone Friday.

It happened in the 4700 block of North Longworth in Lawrence where police said 41-year-old Brad McKinney was attempting to sell a drone to a man when 34-year-old Richard Chambers walked up to McKinney and shot him in the head.

McKinney was kept alive as of Friday for possible organ donations and was removed from life support early Saturday.

Detectives aren’t sure of the motive for the shooting.