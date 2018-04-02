Monday Mailbag: Fun new products for spring

Ah, spring. It doesn’t look like it outside, but we’re feeling it in our studios! Check out today’s “spring-like” products to help brighten your mood.

Versatile hair accessories, bylilla.com

By Lilla ($15-$48):

Give your gals the best Valentines gift this year! Whether you’re girls are stay at home moms juggling the kids and school, walking the halls of middle or high school, or hustling through that 9-5, give the gift of By Lilla! Creating arm parties that double as hair accessories, By Lilla is on a mission to get rid of all ugly hair ties and change the world – one beautiful hair tie at a time. It is the perfect little gift this V-Day!

Leather pint glass cuffs, toastmade.com

We all have cheap or logo printed pint glasses in our cupboards that could use an upgrade and a touch of personality. Toast makes real leather pint glass cuffs that are hand-stitched and come in 10 unique colors. The cuffs easily twist on and off any standard pint glass and can withstand glass sweat while keeping your beverage insulated. Customization options are available if you would like to get your initials monogrammed, your favorite picture or any design you can think of.

Toast was launched in January 2012 with the support of 300 intrepid people who backed our Kickstarter project. This crowdsourced funding made it possible to buy our first laser and get Toast up and running. We still think of you fondly and often, Kickstarter backers!

Since those early days of cutting covers in Matias’ basement shop, Toast has grown quickly. “Team Toast” is a fabulous family dedicated to creating the most amazing tech covers known to man. Even though we ship to virtually every country in the world, we do every stage of our production and business in-house in our workshop in the Montavilla neighborhood of beautiful Portland, Oregon. If you’re in town, stop by for a tour and meet the crew!

We are a small company dedicated to quality products and quality of life: for you, for us, and for our planet. We are very thankful for all our fans, supporters and loyal customers. You have made our Toasty dream possible and you sustain us in our vision as we expand into new possibilities. And you put up with our penchant for puns. Rock on!

Gel Printing Plate, gelliarts.com

Our Gel Printing Plate looks and feels like gelatin, but is durable, reusable and stores at room temperature. It’s easy to clean and always ready for printing. Monoprinting on a Gelli plate is simple and fun. The gratification is immediate, and the prints are too cool!

MAKING YOUR MARK

Fun textures are easy to find … to get started, try using bubble wrap, plastic grids, foam stamps, stencils, leaves and string to create interesting imagery on your plate. For hand drawn mark-making, use soft-tipped tools like paint brushes, cotton tipped swabs or soft rubber-tipped tools. Do not use pointy tools such as pencils or toothpicks. They may scratch the gel plate surface and leave permanent marks.



Seeding Square: seedingsquare.com

Whether you’re a new gardener or seasoned pro, Seeding Square is a simple color-coded seed spacer that helps you Grow Your Food™. Optimizing and organizing veggie gardens to grow more greens and less weeds – this innovative tool makes planting a garden simple!