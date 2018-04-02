More US schools allowing students to use cellphones; local parents react

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new study shows more school districts across the country are allowing students to have their cellphones in school.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 34 percent of public K-12 schools allowed cellphone use in the 2015-2016 school year. That is up from 10 percent in the 2009-10 school year.

“If something was to come up or if they have after-school practice or something came up to where they needed to stay after school, we can reach them,” said Michelle Welch, a Franklin Township mother of three.

She said in addition to the convenience factor, cellphones in school can also bring peace of mind.

“They need to be able to let us know something that is going on … If they are on lockdown, whatever the case may be, I want to be able to get in contact with my kids,” Welch said.

Policies vary from district to district.

We looked into to local districts to see what the policies are.

At Franklin Township Community Schools, students are allowed to have and use phones during passing time and in the cafeteria, but they must be turned off during class.

At Indianapolis Public Schools, students are not allowed to possess or use cellphones on school grounds during school hours unless it’s being used for a “school purpose or educational function” or the student has permission from a staff member.

Some say banning cellphones in school buildings can help students focus and encourage them to interact with each other.

Many parents in our area say they still prefer their kids have them as long as there are guidelines.

“As long as its for communication purposes only, not social media or anything like that. They need to pay attention to their school work,” Welch said.