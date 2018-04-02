Researchers say legalizing hemp would boost Indiana economy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Legalizing industrial hemp could lead to significant growth across various industries important to Indiana’s economy, according to researchers studying the cannabis plant.

The push to remove hemp from the federal list of controlled substances – allowing it to be sold as an agricultural crop – received notable support last week from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

“Things are ramping up,” said Dr. Ron Turco, a hemp researcher and head of the agronomy department at Purdue University. “Indiana has also had some very significant legislative moves this session [relating to hemp]. We’re excited about it.”

A range of industries – including auto manufacturing and textiles – would benefit from legalizing hemp growth and sales, due to the plant’s numerous uses, he explained.

Fiber, oil and seed from the hemp plant yield products including animal feed, health supplements, toiletries, insulators or concrete alternatives known as “hempcrete,” paper, cloth and plastic alternatives suitable for use in cars.

“[Many car parts] are fiberglass now,” said Turco. “Fiberglass is long strands of plastic embedded in other plastic material. You can take the hemp fiber and use that instead of plastic.”

He described the material – a hemp fiber composite – as durable, flexible and cost effective, and called Indiana “one of the best places in the country” to grow hemp.

“Hemp has been around for thousands of years,” Turco told 24-Hour News 8. “Humans have used it for thousands of years. But we need to do more research if we want to know how to grow it in Indiana and what we could use it for here.”

The lack of research caused by nearly a century of federal hemp restrictions has led to an “information gap,” scientists said.

Misinformation about the plant – especially surrounding its association with marijuana – has also created negative perceptions that threaten research funding opportunities, Turco said.

“That’s the first thing [we want the public to understand]: hemp is not marijuana,” he explained. “It has no capacity to be marijuana. Marijuana is bred for its ability to make people high. That’s not what hemp is for.”

Turco and other university faculty members, extension educators and farm professionals are currently involved in the “Purdue Hemp Project,” an effort to provide research-based information to the public about how to produce hemp and potentially develop a viable industry in Indiana and throughout the Midwest.

Jessica Scott, the executive director of the Indiana Hemp Industries Association, commended researchers as well as forward-thinking citizens for their advocacy of the restricted plant.

“People are fighting for it,” she said. “They’re using their voices on social media, they’re going to the Statehouse and testifying, and they’re looking for scientific information. People are really participating in this conversation.”

Scott said the “stigma” surrounding hemp has gradually faded as the general public becomes more informed.

“A few years ago, we would get the marijuana jokes and things like that,” she explained. “It is not that way anymore.”

However, Brownsburg pharmacy owner Julie Acra said her customers are frequently misinformed about the legality of hemp-based products in her store.

“I think they just want the reassurance that it’s okay [to buy and use],” she told 24 Hour News 8. “We’re still having people coming in saying, ‘I thought it was illegal. I thought I couldn’t possess this.'”

Acra said she, too, was wary when she first tried hemp-based oil products several years ago to treat post-operative nerve pain.

“At the time, it was only sold in vape shops or in health food stores or by individuals,” she said. “I was very skeptical because [of] my chemical background and being a pharmacist. But the results were amazing. The side effects were not like with pain medication.”

Acra now stocks a range of hemp-based oils, supplements, food products and other items at her pharmacy, and said she readily answers questions or provides additional resources when customers ask about hemp. Some visited her business after other pharmacies mistakenly informed them hemp products are illegal, she revealed.

“People are curious about hemp,” Acra said. “It’s our responsibility to give them the right information.”