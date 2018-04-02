Sam’s Club recalls canned chicken due to safety concerns

BENTONVILLE, AR (KTAL) – Sam’s Club has recalled canned chicken sold under the Member’s Mark brand due to safety concerns.

Tony Downs Food Company urges customers who’ve purchased cans of chicken breasts to throw them away immediately.

There are concerns that some of the cans may have pieces of hard plastic inside of them.

A customer made the discovery earlier this week.

The recall affects more than 96,000 pounds of the canned chicken and affects the following:

12.5-oz. cans in a case containing 6 cans of “Member’s Mark PREMIUM Natural Chunk CHICKEN BREAST IN WATER” with lot code 17333, case code 9816 and a use-by date of Nov. 29, 2020.

50-oz. cans in a case containing 6 cans of “Member’s Mark FOOD SERVICE PREMIUM Natural Chunk CHICKEN BREAST IN WATER” with lot code 17332, case code 9817 and a use-by date of Nov. 28, 2019.

