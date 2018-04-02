Severe storms Tuesday; much colder Wednesday

Our up-and-down pattern continues, with very mild temperatures, strong winds and the potential for severe storms in the forecast for Tuesday.

Tonight:

Expect increasing clouds and steady temperatures. As we move closer to midnight, we’ll start to see light, scattered showers moving into central Indiana. As a warm front pushes northward, expect a few thunderstorms during the mid-overnight to early morning hours.

There is a Marginal Risk for severe storms overnight. Hail will be the primary threat.

Temperatures will continue to climb overnight — reaching into the lower 50s by daybreak Tuesday.

Severe Threat Tuesday:

It will be a wet and potentially stormy start to our Tuesday, as the previously mentioned warm front continues to surge north. Temperatures will surge as well, hitting well into the 60s for the afternoon.

There will likely be a brief break from rain by midday into the early afternoon. A few rays of sunshine during this period could help to recharge the atmosphere for Round 2, which would come along later in the afternoon.

A cold front will push through the Midwest by the afternoon and spark a line of storms along the boundary. Ahead of that, we will likely see a few strong cells develop. All of central Indiana is under a Slight Risk or Enhanced Risk for severe storms Tuesday afternoon, with all modes of severe weather in play.

Storms will clear the area by late Tuesday night.

A side note to the severe storms: A component that will likely become problematic will be the non-thunderstorm winds. Gusts are expected to reach 40 mph, possibly as high as 50 mph at times. Those winds should ease up a bit as the front passes later Tuesday night.

Wednesday:

Much colder air working into central Indiana on the back end of our Tuesday system. Cold enough that a few light snow showers will be possible early Wednesday morning.

8-day Forecast:

Not much to be optimistic about in the eight-day forecast if you hoping for signs of spring. Well below-average temperatures, with several chances for rain, and even snow late are in the forecast this week and early next week.