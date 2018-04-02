Teen killed in Tipton County crash

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A teenager was killed in Tipton County crash on Friday March 30.

According to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the area of 4500 East County Road 500 North just after 6 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash.

After arriving on scene, the vehicle was located upside down in a creek. While responding emergency attempted to open the vehicle’s doors, due to the water and the vehicle’s condition, those efforts were not successful.

The vehicle’s occupant, 17-year-old Kaleb Fowler, was pronounced dead on the scene.

It is unknown why the vehicle left the roadway. However, speed it is believed speed did not contribute to the crash.