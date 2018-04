INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Toys R US has shut down its e-commerce websites for Toys R Us and Babies R Us as it continues the rapid liquidation of its US operations after a failed bankruptcy restructuring.

Visitors to the sites are now being directed to a web page, Goodbuytoysrus.com, which as information about the liquidation sales at the retailer’s U.S. stores.

