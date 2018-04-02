Victims identified in separate shootings that left 2 men dead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men who were shot and killed 6 blocks apart on the city’s east side have been identified.

The shootings happened March 30 in residential areas north of Washington Park.

The first happened just after 11:15 a.m. in the 2500 block of East 34th Street where 44-year-old Tristan Twilley was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

The second happened just before 3 p.m. where 28-year-old Gregory Harris was found shot in the 3000 block of East 35th Street. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials do not believe the shootings to be related.

If you have any information on the shootings, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.