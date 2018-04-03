Bed Bath and Beyond buying Toys R Us gift cards

UNION, NJ (WCMH/AP) — Bed Bath and Beyond has announced it will buy your Toys R Us gift cards.

According to the company, you can take any unexpired Toys R Us gift cards and exchange them for a Bed Bath and Beyond eGift card.

On March 15, USA Today reported that Toys R Us would still honor gift cards for the next 30 days.

However, the Bed Bath and Beyond offer creates options for those who wouldn’t have been able to make it to a Toy R Us anytime soon.

Toys R Us, the 70-year-old retailer, is headed toward shuttering its U.S. operations, jeopardizing the jobs of some 30,000 employees while spelling the end for a chain known to generations of children and parents for its sprawling stores and Geoffrey the giraffe mascot.

The closing of the company’s 740 U.S. stores over the coming months will finalize the downfall of the chain that succumbed to heavy debt and relentless trends that undercut its business, from online shopping to mobile games.