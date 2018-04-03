BulliPatrol alerts parents when their kids are bullied on social media

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Do you think your child might be the victim of bullies? There’s a way to know for sure while still giving them their privacy, and it was created in Tampa.

“Children don’t want to report bullying, especially cyber bullying,” says Tampa mom Allison Mook.

It’s the reason she and her team created the program called, “BulliPatrol.”

“It encourages the parents to go and talk to the child and say, you know I noticed you are getting some negative texts and messages. let’s talk about it,” says Mook, co-founder of BulliPatrol.

The service is able to filter through comments and messages on a child’s social media account such as Facebook. When negative words or sentiments are indicated over and over on the child’s account, the parent will get an alert sent to their phone. The catch is that the child still maintains their privacy from the parent..

“By not showing them what the message actually is,” says Mook, “we maintain the trust of the child and allow the parents to do the parenting and talk to the child.”

The hope is that this puts an end to cyber bullying.

“I know that’s a big push, but at least we are starting the conversation,” says Mook.

Bullipatrol is not free, but it also won’t break the bank. For information on how to sign up click here.