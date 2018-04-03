CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Texas teen avoids kidnapper, chases suspect down

HOUSTON, Texas (CNN/KRON) – It’s every parent’s worst nightmare–their child being kidnapped or abducted while walking to school.

Well, that is what happened to one teenager in Texas, but she managed to fight off her abductor and chase the suspect down.

And it was caught on camera.

It is a chilling video that’s not only tough to watch, but terrifying to listen to.

The frightened voice you hear in the video is the 17-year-old who is on the phone crying, explaining to her dad she was nearly kidnapped.

The incident happened Thursday morning while the victim was walking in Houston.

And then, in broad daylight, the victim says a man pulled up in a truck and tried to take her, grabbing her arm and telling her to get into the truck.

The victim fought back and was able to get away, just as another teen and her mom were pulling up.

“I just thought he was going to kill me or rape me,” said the girl, who did not want to reveal her identity. “One of those two. I have no words for what happened.”

Instead of waiting for police, the trio took off and followed the man’s truck for several blocks, even as he blew through stop signs. And they recorded the whole chase.

Eventually, the man lost control of his truck and crashed and ran out onto the road.

Police arrived and arrested Daniel Zapata, who already has a long rap sheet.