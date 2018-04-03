Empire Today offers the world’s first 100% hypoallergenic and odor-neutralizing carpet

Have carpet problems? Wish yours hid odors better or smelled more fresh? Empire Today has a solution!

“Empire Man” Ryan Salzwedel shares more about a revolutionary new carpet product – the world’s first and only 100% hypoallergenic and odor-neutralizing carpet!

Tell us a little bit about Empire Today!



We are America’s largest SAH flooring company. We serve over 70 markets across the country, and we’ve been in business for almost 60 years. Our mission is to make getting beautiful new floors easy.

Because of Empire’s large, national footprint and manufacturer relationships, we are able to offer great prices, and we stand by those prices with our Low Price Guarantee – we’ll beat any competitive offer.

Empire Today offers name-brand floors with some of the best warranties in the industry. Empire also offers a 1-year limited installation warranty.

Working with Empire is also convenient. We really do it all for you. Empire takes care of your flooring project from start to finish, all you have to do is visit us at empiretoday.com, or call our famous jingle 800-588-2300 to get started.

Tell us about HOME Fresh!

HOME Fresh is revolutionary. It’s the first and only hypoallergenic, odor-reducing carpet that helps keep your home clean and smelling fresh, and once again, only available at Empire Today.

Let’s start with one of the best features of HOME Fresh, and that is its odor-reducing features. Doesn’t just hide odors. It neutralizes lingering smells from pets, dirt, and residue.

Let’s talk about how HOME Fresh works Household odors* from smoke, cooking and pet accidents come in contact with the carpet. Natural, odor-neutralizing minerals break down odors on the carpet. Odors are neutralized, helping leave homes smelling fresh! HOME Fresh Keeps your home smelling fresh with natural, nontoxic, odor-neutralizing mineral technology on the carpet.

HOME Fresh is also 100% Hypoallergenic One of a kind construction with built-in premium padding provides better airflow through the carpet allowing dust, dirt, dander, and soil to be vacuumed up because the fibers don’t absorb moisture, HOME Fresh will help prevent the growth of mold, mildew, and allergens on the carpet Designed with asthma, allergy, and nasal issue sufferers in mind





Home Fresh is also stain resistant Won’t hold on to dirt, mud, and soil and is backed by a Limited Lifetime Soil Warranty Resists liquid spills and stains using Scotchgard™ 3M Protector With Advanced Repel Technology





HOME Fresh is also eco-friendly! Unlike traditional carpet, this carpet is 100% recyclable, even including the pad No VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds): No latex or VOCs helping to improve the air quality in your home.





How do we get a hold of Empire Today if we want to buy HOME Fresh?

Visit our website at EmpireToday.com or call 800-588-2300 (sing?).

You can get an appointment today! We’ll bring all of our HOME Fresh options to your house, plus samples for any other carpet or wood look flooring you’re interested in.

You get 1 on 1 attention from a flooring specialist who will come to your home with hundreds of quality samples of carpet, hardwood, tile, vinyl, and laminate, and help you pick the right flooring option for how you live your life in your home.

They’ll handpick samples to show you based on your needs and your budget.

You get to view those samples under your own unique lighting, and next to your own décor and wall colors.

The flooring specialist will measure your rooms for free, and provide you with an all-inclusive price estimate that covers most of your flooring project, including: Moving your furniture before and after Take up and removal of your old flooring Floor prep and installation New flooring, padding, and materials; including moldings, thresholds, etc.

The specialist will set up professional installation, and if your flooring product is in stock, and we have hundreds of in-stock options, you can even get your flooring installed the very next day. (is this true for the geo-expansion markets?)

During installation day, an experienced crew will move your furniture, take up and remove your old flooring, install your new floors, and clean up after the job is finished.

To learn more, visit www.empiretoday.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY EMPIRE TODAY