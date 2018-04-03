Game between IMPD, students could raise money for a community center

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Local barber Jomo Cole has a vision.

He wants to create a free community center for teens. His goals are lofty, and he believes they are attainable.

Last year, he put together a fundraiser around a basketball game. The game came with a twist. Indianapolis Metropolitan Poilce Department would go head to head with teenagers near the East 10th and North Rural streets neighborhood.

The game gave officers and teens a chance to connect and have fun around the game of basketball. Spectators made donations that would go toward funding a community center.

This year, IMPD and the teens will go head to head again. The game will be played at the Municipal Gardens Family Center in Municipal Gardens Park, 1831 Lafayette Road.

“ I said, ‘Chief (Bryan) Roach, you brought your boys. We are going to spank y’all this time. They are going to be running with their tongues out,’” Cole said.