Heavy rain leads to traffic issues, road closures

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Heavy rain overnight caused some major headaches for many Tuesday morning.

High water in Johnson County led to the closure of all northbound lanes of I-65 near County Line Road. Several southbound lanes were also closed in the area, for several hours. Drivers were being detoured as crews dealt with the high water.

Other road closures were also reported in the area due to the high water.

A Flash Flood Watch is in place for southeastern portions of the state until 10 am. Standing water possible for much of the morning as heavy storms pass through. A brief brake from the rain during the early afternoon hours with highs climbing into the mid to upper 60s. That will help fuel some of the storms later on this afternoon.

Strong storms are possible between 4-7pm. Main threats are damaging winds, hail, flooding with a few tornadoes possible.