How to Instagram food pics like a pro

Food photography is getting very interesting and competitive, not only professionally, but also on social media. Edible Indy works with multiple local photographers, many whom they’ve connected with on Instagram.

Jennifer Rubenstein, Publisher, Edible Indy, and Lauren McDuffie, Cookbook Author and Harvest and Honey Blog, share some tips and information for taking your food photography to the next level:

Lighting

Ben Pyatt @brownsburgben and Dave Pluimer @davepluimer , @the.dirty.dishes feel that lighting is everything. When a photo is too dark, it is never Instagram worthy. Try to sit close to windows to catch indirect light coming from the side or behind the food.

Editing

Lauren McDuffie @harvest_and_honey and Dave Pluimer @davepluimer recommend downloading the VSCO app for iPhones to give photos a consistent look and feel. Play around with it to learn its capabilities and figure out some presets.

Styling

Heather Schrock @Heatherschrock and Lauren McDuffie advocate taking time to style the food, but not to go overboard on the staging. It needs to look real, as if the viewer were actually looking at it right on a table.

Theming

Dave Pluimer and Heather Schrock stress the value of having a cohesive feed. Gain inspiration from other photographers who are on Instagram but also note the importance of stepping back and developing a unique style.

Connecting

Lauren McDuffie and Ben Pyatt know the power reaching out. Edible Indy Magazine “discovered” McDuffie when she tagged @edibleindy and used #edibleindy on Instagram. Pyatt’s restaurant location tags attract followers who are interested in the Indianapolis restaurant scene.

Tips

Many instagrammers use an iPhone with apps which is great for digital, but anything that gets printed professional in a magazine format should always be shot with a camera to allow for less pixelation – when possible, we like to shoot with natural light.

Edible Indy likes to shoot outside, under a tent or on a cloudy day – it gives you fewer shadows and a more consistent white level.

Shop at Goodwill / Estate Sales / Antique stores for simple, beautiful props

Try to not have too many busy things in the photo – simple is better

Make your food look real – don’t fake it if possible – cut food, tear, take a bite out of it…

Backgrounds / Props

Lowe’s is a great place to get props – get cut plywood or pressed wood and paint it – you can paint it over and over

Metal sheets – you can paint those and even patina them where it will look old, tarnished and even rusted

Michaels or Hobby Lobby – get black and white large foam core boards – these make a great reflector or back drop

Joann Fabrics – you get get all types of remnants of fabrics – look for things you would use over and over, white, bright, linen, etc… you can even by burlap, twine, etc… all for props

Homegoods – a great place to get napkins, one offs for cups, bowls, plates, platters etc… for a little bit of nothing

To learn more, visit www.edibleindy.com.