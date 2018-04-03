How to Instagram food pics like a pro

Food photography is getting very interesting and competitive, not only professionally, but also on social media. Edible Indy works with multiple local photographers, many whom they’ve connected with on Instagram.
Jennifer Rubenstein, Publisher, Edible Indy, and Lauren McDuffie, Cookbook Author and Harvest and Honey Blog, share some tips and information for taking your food photography to the next level:
(see Spring Edible Indy story here: http://www.ourdigitalmags.com/publication/?i=480382&ver=html5&p=14 )
Lighting
Ben Pyatt @brownsburgben and Dave Pluimer @davepluimer , @the.dirty.dishes feel that lighting is everything. When a photo is too dark, it is never Instagram worthy. Try to sit close to windows to catch indirect light coming from the side or behind the food.
Editing
Lauren McDuffie @harvest_and_honey and Dave Pluimer @davepluimer recommend downloading the VSCO app for iPhones to give photos a consistent look and feel. Play around with it to learn its capabilities and figure out some presets.
Styling
Heather Schrock @Heatherschrock and Lauren McDuffie advocate taking time to style the food, but not to go overboard on the staging. It needs to look real, as if the viewer were actually looking at it right on a table.
Theming
Dave Pluimer and Heather Schrock stress the value of having a cohesive feed. Gain inspiration from other photographers who are on Instagram but also note the importance of stepping back and developing a unique style.
Connecting
Lauren McDuffie and Ben Pyatt know the power reaching out. Edible Indy Magazine “discovered” McDuffie when she tagged @edibleindy and used #edibleindy on Instagram. Pyatt’s restaurant location tags attract followers who are interested in the Indianapolis restaurant scene.
Food Photographers on Instagram:
Local Instagrammers
@edibleindy
Lauren McDuffie @Harvest_and_Honey
Heather Schrock @Heatheraschrock
Dave Pluimer @davepluimer and @the.dirty.dishes
@Circlecitysupperclub
@feedingglutenfree
@jeskeepswimming
Other Instagrams to follow
@edibledc
@ediblesf
@ediblesantafe
@thefeedfeed
@food52
@foodietribe
@the.pretty.feed
Tips
Many instagrammers use an iPhone with apps which is great for digital, but anything that gets printed professional in a magazine format should always be shot with a camera to allow for less pixelation – when possible, we like to shoot with natural light.
Edible Indy likes to shoot outside, under a tent or on a cloudy day – it gives you fewer shadows and a more consistent white level.
Shop at Goodwill / Estate Sales / Antique stores for simple, beautiful props
Try to not have too many busy things in the photo – simple is better
Make your food look real – don’t fake it if possible – cut food, tear, take a bite out of it…
Backgrounds / Props
Lowe’s is a great place to get props – get cut plywood or pressed wood and paint it – you can paint it over and over
Metal sheets – you can paint those and even patina them where it will look old, tarnished and even rusted
Michaels or Hobby Lobby – get black and white large foam core boards – these make a great reflector or back drop
Joann Fabrics – you get get all types of remnants of fabrics – look for things you would use over and over, white, bright, linen, etc… you can even by burlap, twine, etc… all for props
Homegoods – a great place to get napkins, one offs for cups, bowls, plates, platters etc… for a little bit of nothing
To learn more, visit www.edibleindy.com.