How to make your home feel like a luxurious staycation

While there’s nothing quite like the luxurious feeling of an overnight stay at a hotel, why reserve feeling pampered and relaxed for vacation? Treat yourself to a “Staycation” with products from Trident, It’s a 10 and NuMe.
Lifestyle Expert and Blogger Katy Mann shares more about today’s products:
Step #1: Relax in luxury with products from Trident:
Women’s Terry Robe by Trident – Gilligan & O’Malley™
Colorway: Millstone Gray
- Classic French terry robe is as plush as ever
- 100% cotton robe provides comfort, while long sleeves provide coverage
- Thick collar and front tie can be adjusted for comfort
- Features two front patch pockets
- Available at Target
Hotel Collection – Quick Dry Supima Cotton Bath Towel Collection by Trident
Colorway: Cobalt
- Available in multiple colors
- Super-soft, highly absorbent
- Made with 100% Supima cotton
- Available at Macy’s
Supima Classic Hemstitch Sheet Set by Trident – Fieldcrest™
Colorway: White
- Available in multiple colors
- Smooth and silky sateen
- 100% Supima cotton
- Oeko-Tex certified for no harmful substances
- Available at Target
Step #2: Pamper yourself with products for your skin & hair:
It’s a 10 Haircare Miracle Silk Express Intensive Hand Cream
- Repairs and revitalizes skin with natural performance ingredients
- Penetrates skin instantly, leaving behind silky softness without greasiness
- Perfect for working hands, aging skin, or cracked and dry skin
- Available at com
NuMe’s Mane Goals-Deep Repair Mask
- Protein mask formulated with high-quality active ingredients such as Sunflower Seed Oil, Argan Oil, and Shea Butter
- Hydrates, nourishes, restores, and invigorates hair
- Cruelty-free and eco-friendly
- Safe for all hair types
- Available at com