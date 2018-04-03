How to make your home feel like a luxurious staycation

By Published: Updated:

While there’s nothing quite like the luxurious feeling of an overnight stay at a hotel, why reserve feeling pampered and relaxed for vacation? Treat yourself to a “Staycation” with products from Trident, It’s a 10 and NuMe.

Lifestyle Expert and Blogger Katy Mann shares more about today’s products:

Step #1: Relax in luxury with products from Trident:

Women’s Terry Robe by Trident – Gilligan & O’Malley™

Colorway: Millstone Gray

  • Classic French terry robe is as plush as ever
  • 100% cotton robe provides comfort, while long sleeves provide coverage
  • Thick collar and front tie can be adjusted for comfort
  • Features two front patch pockets
  • Available at Target

Hotel Collection – Quick Dry Supima Cotton Bath Towel Collection by Trident

Colorway: Cobalt

  • Available in multiple colors
  • Super-soft, highly absorbent
  • Made with 100% Supima cotton
  • Available at Macy’s

Supima Classic Hemstitch Sheet Set by Trident – Fieldcrest™

Colorway: White

  • Available in multiple colors
  • Smooth and silky sateen
  • 100% Supima cotton
  • Oeko-Tex certified for no harmful substances

Check out Trident on Facebook and Instagram

Step #2: Pamper yourself with products for your skin & hair:

It’s a 10 Haircare Miracle Silk Express Intensive Hand Cream

  • Repairs and revitalizes skin with natural performance ingredients
  • Penetrates skin instantly, leaving behind silky softness without greasiness
  • Perfect for working hands, aging skin, or cracked and dry skin
  • Available at com

NuMe’s Mane Goals-Deep Repair Mask

  • Protein mask formulated with high-quality active ingredients such as Sunflower Seed Oil, Argan Oil, and Shea Butter
  • Hydrates, nourishes, restores, and invigorates hair
  • Cruelty-free and eco-friendly
  • Safe for all hair types
  • Available at com

Related Posts