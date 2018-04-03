How to make your home feel like a luxurious staycation

While there’s nothing quite like the luxurious feeling of an overnight stay at a hotel, why reserve feeling pampered and relaxed for vacation? Treat yourself to a “Staycation” with products from Trident, It’s a 10 and NuMe.

Lifestyle Expert and Blogger Katy Mann shares more about today’s products:

Step #1: Relax in luxury with products from Trident:

Women’s Terry Robe by Trident – Gilligan & O’Malley™

Colorway: Millstone Gray

Classic French terry robe is as plush as ever

100% cotton robe provides comfort, while long sleeves provide coverage

Thick collar and front tie can be adjusted for comfort

Features two front patch pockets

Available at Target

Hotel Collection – Quick Dry Supima Cotton Bath Towel Collection by Trident

Colorway: Cobalt

Available in multiple colors

Super-soft, highly absorbent

Made with 100% Supima cotton

Available at Macy’s

Supima Classic Hemstitch Sheet Set by Trident – Fieldcrest™

Colorway: White

Available in multiple colors

Smooth and silky sateen

100% Supima cotton

Oeko-Tex certified for no harmful substances

Available at Target

Step #2: Pamper yourself with products for your skin & hair:

It’s a 10 Haircare Miracle Silk Express Intensive Hand Cream

Repairs and revitalizes skin with natural performance ingredients

Penetrates skin instantly, leaving behind silky softness without greasiness

Perfect for working hands, aging skin, or cracked and dry skin

Available at com

NuMe’s Mane Goals-Deep Repair Mask

Protein mask formulated with high-quality active ingredients such as Sunflower Seed Oil, Argan Oil, and Shea Butter

Hydrates, nourishes, restores, and invigorates hair

Cruelty-free and eco-friendly

Safe for all hair types

Available at com