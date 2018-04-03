IMPD embracing ‘goofy’ filters, lighthearted fun to connect with kids on Snapchat

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police recently joined multimedia messaging app Snapchat and began sharing content featuring officers’ “goofy side” as part of their ongoing effort to improve police-community relations, officials said.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) selected the username “IMPDkids” and specifically hopes to engage local youth on the popular social media app, according to Jim Gillespie, an officer and spokesperson for the department.

“Sometimes we just like to use the different filters on there,” he said with a laugh. “But we’re excited about using Snapchat. It’s an opportunity for us to reach out to those that we serve. It’s another avenue to reach them in a positive way.”

Sharing lighthearted moments and snapping selfies with dog ears, flower crowns, altered voices and other filters on the app allows followers to see the “human side” of officers “behind the badge,” explained Gillespie.

“This is how kids communicate with each other now and we want them to know we’re in touch with what they’re doing,” he said. “We don’t want them to see us as ‘the bad guys’ or ‘the bogeyman.’ We want them to know we understand them and they can turn to us for help if they’re ever in trouble.”

Gillespie realized the importance of expanding IMPD’s social media presence to Snapchat following a classroom visit to a local middle school. He asked a group of about 40 students if they were on Facebook and Twitter – platforms the police department has been using for years – and was shocked when he counted only one hand in the air.

“I was like, ‘Well, what are you guys on?'” Gillespie told 24-Hour News 8. “They all said Snapchat.”

The newly created IMPDkids account is not currently used as an investigative tool, officials said, and does not share the same content typically found on their other social media pages. Instead of information about local crimes and ongoing investigations, Snapchat followers will find photos, videos and stories geared toward a younger audience.

“Snapchat is where it’s at!” said Glenn Sparks, a media expert and communication professor at Purdue University.

He applauded IMPD’s initiative to connect with Indianapolis youth by joining the social media platform.

“We already have perceived distance between our police and younger people,” Sparks said of police-community relations across the nation. “This is a very creative way, I think, to try to bridge that gap and to foster trust.”

When questioned about possible concerns that “goofy” posts could appear unprofessional or be inconsistent with the serious nature of law enforcement, Sparks said he had no such concerns.

“Social media is serious,” he explained. “Social media is something we should all take seriously. I think this is a great idea.”