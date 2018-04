INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Members with Indianapolis Animal Care Services are calling on the community to help house some of the animals coming to the shelter.

The shelter has 585 animals in their kennel, with 323 being dogs. Over 130 animals came in recently, with only 24 finding homes.

IACS is hoping some members will reach out to become foster families or adopt, if able.

IACS is located on 2600 South Harding Street.

For more information, click here.