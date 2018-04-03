Indiana’s voter registration deadline for primary nears

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana residents have less than a week left to register to vote in the May 8 primary election.

April 9 is the registration deadline. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that Indiana’s secretary of state is encouraging residents who previously registered to vote to verify that their registration remains active and that the personal information in their voter record is correct.

Registration can be completed or verified online at IndianaVoters.com or by texting “Indiana” to 28683 if voters have a driver’s license or a state identification card.

Individuals lacking those IDs can register in person at county government centers, public assistance offices and when completing a Bureau of Motor Vehicles transaction.

May’s primary will determine which candidates’ names appear on Indiana’s ballot for the Nov. 6 general election.