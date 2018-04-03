Indy native scores hits as songwriter, holds workshop this weekend

She’s known for writing Rihanna’s #1 hit “What’s My Name” off her “LOUD” album, and now Singer/Songwriter and Indy Native Traci Hale is LIVE in our Indy Style studios to tell us more about her talents, ambitions and inspiration!

Workshop Info:

ANATOMY OF A HIT

Saturday, April 7, 2018

11am – 3pm

Playground Productions Studio

5529 BONNA AVE SUITE 10

INDIANAPOLIS 46219

Event Brite link:

www.anatomyofahittracihale.eventbrite.com

Instagram:

haleyeahmusic

Traci Hale -Songwriter-Topliner

Hale Yeah Music/Come Hale or High Water LLC

Grammy Board of Governors Atlanta Chapter

Peer Music Publishing

SESAC affiliate

Facebook: @tracihalemusic