Legal defense fund for McCabe has raised more than $500,000

Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this June 7, 2017 file photo, acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe appears before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Friday, March 16, 2018, that he has fired former FBI Deputy Director McCabe, a longtime and frequent target of President Donald Trump's anger, just two days before his scheduled retirement date. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A legal defense fund created for fired FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe will no longer accept donations after raising more than a half-million dollars in four days.

The fund is to defray costs for McCabe, who was fired after FBI disciplinary officials and the Justice Department concluded he hadn’t been candid during an inspector general investigation. The firing came less than two days before he was to retire.

The fund stopped accepting donations at 7 p.m. Monday after more than tripling the original goal.

McCabe said Monday he’s grateful and that the contributions reflect donors’ “acknowledgement that something in this situation is not fair or just.”

He has denied wrongdoing. His supporters said the fund was needed for McCabe to respond to congressional inquiries and the inspector general report.