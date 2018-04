SAN BRUNO (KRON) – KRON4, 24-Hour News 8’s sister station, is hearing reports of an active shooter at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno.

The City Manager tells KRON4 they’ve received multiple 9-1-1 calls from YouTube, however, they did not disclose the reasons why.

The headquarters is located at 901 Cherry Avenue.

San Bruno Police tweeted at 1 p.m. to avoid the area due to police activity.

Further details are unavailable at this time.