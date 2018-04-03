Severe weather threat this afternoon

A soggy and stormy start to the morning with heavy rain during the morning commute. Flash Flood Watch in place for south eastern portions of the state until 10 am. Standing water possible for much of the morning as heavy storms pass through. A brief brake from the rain during the early afternoon hours with highs climbing into the mid to upper 60s! That will help fuel some of the storms later on this afternoon. Enhanced risk of severe weather extended a touch northward now encompassing downtown. The strong storms are possible between 4-7pm. Main threats are damaging winds, hail, flooding with a few tornadoes possible. This evening as winds shift colder air will move. Temperatures will plummet this evening with lows falling into the the mid 30s. This will cause any left over rain to transition to a few flurries overnight through Wednesday morning with no accumulation expected.

Wednesday is looking like a much better day just much cooler! Highs will top out in the lower 40s with sun and clouds during the afternoon. Thursday will still be cool with highs in the mid to upper 40s with late rain/snow mix possible. Cold on Friday with highs int he lower 40s and a scattered mix likely throughout the morning and early afternoon.

This weekend is looking cooler and cloudy with highs on Saturday in the mid 40s with cloudy skies but dry. Sunday late rain showers likely but with temperatures falling over night the rain will transition to snow.