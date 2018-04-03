‘The Rock’ reveals battle with depression

(CNN) – “The Rock” opens up about his battle with depression. In an interview with “Express”, actor Dwayne Johnson revealed that times have been harder for him than fans know.

He says he went through a dark period years ago when injuries ended his dreams of playing professional football.

Around the same time, his then-girlfriend broke up with him.

However, the worst time came when he was 15-years-old and his mother attempted suicide.

Johnson says his mother got out of their car on the interstate and attempted to walk into oncoming traffic. It was Johnson who saved her life by pulling her back to the side of the road.

He says he and his mother have both gone on to find happiness. The “Rampage: star says he’s now using his experiences to try and help others.