Three locations to celebrate Bistro Month at Moody’s Butcher Shop

French recipes. Wine of the week. And bistro cuts of meat.

That’s what’s on the menu at Moody’s Butcher Shop during the month of April to celebrate BISTRO MONTH!

Adam Moody, Owner/Farmer, and CEO Erik Risman, tell us more:

April 17th will be a live Bistro cooking demo at the Zionsville store.

Each Friday and Saturday we’ll be sampling our Charcuterie items at all locations.

Three locations: Zionsville, Avon, Geist, plus our Ladoga Shop for processing and bulk orders.

High quality local all-natural meats, including Indiana beef, Amish raised all-natural chicken, free-range turkey, Indiana pork, fresh never frozen seafood, lamb

Moody’s Butcher Shops feature many great products in addition to meats and seafood that can round your meal and make any dinner special. Including local fresh eggs, cheese, rubs, craft beers, dips, sauces and more.

Moody’s Butcher Shop has an exclusive grilling season chop – The Caveman Pork Chop. Nothing like it in all of Indy!

Bio: Moody’s Butcher Shop, Central Indiana’s meat experts, has three locations to serve you – Avon, Zionsville and Geist. We’re your go-to source for high quality local all-natural meats, including Indiana beef, Amish raised all-natural chicken, free-range turkey, Indiana pork, fresh never frozen seafood, lamb, plus local Indiana Grown products from sauces and rubs to eggs and milk and everything in between. Additionally, cheese and charcuterie sliced to order, interactive cooking demos at our Zionsville flagship store, and animal processing and bulk meat purchasing from our Ladoga Shop.

Adam Moody, is a 5th generation farmer, and his family farm – Lone Pine Farms -has been a fixture in South West Montgomery County Indiana since 1871.

In the late 90s, Adam and his father Dennis witnessed the lowest price for hogs in their history at nine cents per live weight pound. Adam and his wife Lucy found they couldn’t even afford a ham at the grocery store for Easter dinner. This led the couple to marketing their beef, pork, chicken, and eggs directly to the customer, first through their church and community, then through farmers markets in Lafayette and Zionsville in 1997.

In 2000, the couple purchased the state inspected slaughtering facility where their animals were being processed. Moody Meats Inc. was launched as an answer to growing public interest in local food systems and higher demand for a more excellent meat product.

Now with three stores and over 40 employees in the company and their founding passion and commitment intact, Moody’s Butcher Shops are rapidly becoming a driving force in the local food movement and the place to buy high quality Indiana meat in the greater Indianapolis area.

Locations:

20 East Cedar St., Zionsville, IN 46077

235 North State Road 267, Avon, IN 46123

10106 Brooks School Rd, Fishers, IN 46037

www.moodysmeats.com

Social: https://www.facebook.com/MoodyMeats/ & https://www.instagram.com/moodymeats/

