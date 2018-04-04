Florida teen arrested for biting live chicken’s head off

ORANGE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 17-year-old in Volusia County has been arrested after deputies say he bit the head off a live chicken.

Deputies say the University High School student was arrested Tuesday after he was identified as the person who decapitated a live chicken at the school over the weekend.

The incident happened Saturday night, hours after a “Farm to Table” event had been held at the school.

Investigators say the 17-year-old arrived on campus around 11 p.m. and went into a chicken coop that had been set up for the event.

On Monday morning, a teacher arriving at school found the chicken’s headless body in the parking lot. Deputies say the head was later found inside the chicken coop.

According to the sheriff’s office, eggs had also been thrown in the gym and against the gym doors.

The 17-year-old accused of the crime was later heard bragging about it, deputies say.

The student is facing charges for felony animal cruelty and trespassing on school property.

The sheriff’s office says additional charges are possible against any other students who were involved.