Hamilton Co. sign ordinance repealed and replaced

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – According to our partners at the Hamilton County Reporter, Hamilton County commissioners held an emergency meeting Tuesday evening.

The primary purpose of the meeting was to discuss a sign ordinance which was passed in February.

In February, commissioners voted unanimously to adopt Ordinance No. 02-12-18-B restricting placement of signs in county road and intersection right of ways. The ordinance states any business, politician, or other commercial sign will be removed from county-maintained roadways and the owner could be fined up to $500 per sign.

However, during the meeting on Tuesday, commissioners voted to repeal the recently adopted sign ordinance.

In its place, the commissioners implemented a new ordinance which clarifies what is considered a county right-of-way.

The new ordinance now identifies a county-owned right-of-way as:

The area between a Hamilton County street and the furthest edge of a public trail or sidewalk.

The edge from the Hamilton County street to above-ground utility poles or other utility structures, which are installed parallel to the Hamilton County street.

Additionally, the new ordinance allows owners to get back their removed signs for up to a $25 fee.

Anyone hoping to get more information on the newly implemented ordinance should contact the Hamilton County Highway Department at 317-773-7770.