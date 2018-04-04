Kerry Kennedy discusses her father, 50th anniversary of his Indy speech

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Robert Kennedy gave a speech in Indianapolis 50 years ago Wednesday.

He hadn’t planned to talk about the assassination of Martin Luther King Junior. He was in the Circle City to campaign for president.

That campaign stump speech quickly changed to a call for peace, compassion and love, a nod to King’s example.

Kerry Kennedy, RFK’s daughter, is set to participate in Wednesday’s ceremony remembering that legendary speech.

However, before the ceremony, Kennedy stopped by Daybreak to talk about her father, his legacy and her memories of that day and speech.

For more on this segment, click on the video.