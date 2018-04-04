Several to discuss, debate police body cameras

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Lawrence Police Department says it plans to upgrade its body cameras. The police chief says the new cameras will have an added sensor tied to gun holsters.

The chief also says the cameras will turn on immediately if an officer draws their weapon. The move comes as police departments across Indiana debate whether to add body cameras and about how to do it.

Many area police leaders, including those with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, will come together to talk about the issue Thursday night.

Jeremy Carter with IU’s School of Public and Environmental Affiars stopped by Daybreak Wednesday to discuss event.

