Teen plans ‘March for Our Guns’ rally

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach teenager is planning a “March for Our Guns” rally.

Fifteen-year-old Aidan Jackson was inspired to hold the rally after seeing “March for Our Lives” rallies across the country last month.

“When I saw the ‘March for Our Lives,’ I saw a lot of people for gun control. Not every youth believes that. Gun control is not the answer,” he said.

Jackson, who is a freshman at Ocean Lakes High School and a member of the Virginia Beach Young Republicans, said he participated in his school’s walkout day.

He said he did not agree with the other students’ messages, so he made his own sign that read, “Gun control is not the answer.”

“Someone came up out of the blue, looked at me, read my sign and ripped my sign. The entire school applauded,” he said.

Despite the incident, Jackson said it encouraged him to have the plan.

“It inspired me because they came up to me and said, ‘I don’t necessarily agree with you, but you really are brave to have gone through that,’” he said.

Jackson plans on having the event April 21 at Mount Trashmore.

He is encouraging people to attend, especially students, because they have voices too.

“I think everyone has a say. The next generation, my generation, will be leading. We want to get them involved as soon as we can,” Jackson said.

Despite the differences on the issue, Jackson said he’s inviting those with opposing ideas to also come out and hear why they’re advocating for their Second Amendment rights.

“I want to invite all the viewers to come along and show their support and really view a different point of the aisle in case you are in support of gun control,” he said.