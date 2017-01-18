A Cloudy But Dry Day

It is going to be a cloudy and gray day across Indiana. Highs will be in the middle 40s which is still 10 degrees above normal. Patchy drizzle should end early this morning. We could see a few glimpses of afternoon sunshine.

Our next weather maker will arrive on Thursday producing a band of rain and possibly a few thunderstorms. Rain should arrive tomorrow afternoon and then diminish Friday morning. Rainfall totals will be in the 1/2″ to 1″ range. The weekend will be very Spring-like with highs near 60 on Saturday. More rain will return on Sunday

Another cold front will pass through the state on Wednesday. Colder air along with some snow showers will move in for the latter portion of next week.

