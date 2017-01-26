Snow showers will fall off and on today

There may be some rain showers mixed in from time to time, but mainly pockets of flurries and bursts of snow showers will fall from time to time today. With the ground still fairly warm, and air temps staying slightly above freezing, we should not see much accumulation, if any, of the snow.

This evening could see some more robust snow showers as another wave of energy will push through. Temps will hove just above freezing again tonight, so accumulation in those pockets should be minor.

Some additional flurries and snow showers could fall Friday, but again, little or no accumulation is expected.

The weekend will be chilly. Saturday will be dry, but we could see some snow squalls on Sunday that could produce some accumulation. We will have to track that carefully. Next week will see temps become a touch milder, but stay close to average.

