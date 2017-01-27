Scattered snow showers could produce slick spots

As air temps and pavement temps have dropped below freezing, scattered snow showers have produced pockets of minor accumulations. Pesky pockets of flurries and snow showers will linger today.

This evening, will should see a decrease in the pockets of flurries and snow showers across the area. Temps will drop into the upper 20s

Saturday will see a chance of scattered flurries again with highs in the lower 30s.

Sunday will see more organized snow showers across the state. There could be accumulations of around 1″ or so. Highs will be in the low 30s. Another system arrives Tuesday into Wednesday that we will have to keep an eye on.

