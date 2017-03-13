Winter Weather Advisory Through Tonight

A winter weather advisory has been issued for about the northern half of the state today and tonight. Snow will develop this morning and continue into tonight. Some rain may mix in south of I-70. 1″-2″ of wet snow are possible along the I-70 corridor with heavier amounts to the north. An inch or less of snow is likely south of I-70. Highs will be in the middle 30s.

Snow will taper off late tonight. Tuesday will be breezy and cold with flurries and a few snow showers. Highs tomorrow will only be in the lower 30s. Milder weather moves in later this week. Rain showers should return on Friday.

The 8 day outlook has dry weather moving in for the weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be near 50 degrees. More showers rerun on Monday.

