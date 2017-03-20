Evening Storms

Scattered storms – a few of them strong, have been working through portions of northern Indiana through the afternoon.

Expect trend to continue through the early to mid evening hours, as storms continue to ride a long a warm front.

There is a marginal risk for a few storms to reach severe limits – the main concern with these elevated storms will be larger hail.

Meanwhile, temperatures range from upper 40s north, to the lower 60s south.

Storms will move east of the area later tonight, leaving us mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...