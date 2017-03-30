Severe storms possible today

Much of central Indiana has an enhanced risk for severe storms today. The most likely timing will be later this afternoon and evening. Large hail, damaging winds and a tornado are all possible. Grab the umbrella. Heavy downpours are likely. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Scattered showers will continue through Friday. It will be cloudy and cooler with highs only on the middle 50s. The weekend is still looking nice with some sunshine on both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the 50s Saturday and 60s on Sunday.

The 8 day outlook has a very busy pattern into next week. More rain and storms will be possible on Monday and again by the middle of the week.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...