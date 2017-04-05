Severe storms today and snow showers tomorrow

Mother Nature is trying to fit both the Spring and Winter seasons into a span of just 48 hours.

Stay Weather Aware today as severe weather is likely, especially through southern Indiana. An ENHANCED Risk is in place, which is a 3 out of 5 on our severe weather scale.

The primary threats will include hail and damaging winds, though the tornado risk is rather high in southern Indiana, so keep the phones charged, the weather radio handy and stay weather aware this afternoon/evening.

Storms will begin to develop early this afternoon in Illinois and southwest Indiana, right around 3-4 pm. Those storms will quickly spread eastward as we get close to the evening commute.

By late tonight, storm activity will start to calm down a bit, but this potent storm system has another trick up its’ sleeve. Cold air on the back side of this storm will begin to mix in with lingering rain showers. A wintry mix is likely early tomorrow before changing briefly back to rain through the afternoon and then snow again by late tomorrow night.

Accumulation will likely be minimal in most areas, but I can’t rule out a dusting in some locations. Stay Safe!

