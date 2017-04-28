Friday mid-afternoon severe weather threat update

The Storm Prediction Center has indicated there is a good chance that a Watch (Severe or Tornado) could come out for part of our area shortly.

It looks like overall, the southern portion of our area still has the highest threat for severe weather later this afternoon and evening. However, there are threats for severe weather and flooding both Saturday and Sunday as well.

The biggest threat with the storms, especially down in southern Indiana is large hail. There is a threat of isolated tornadoes, and some damaging wind. Flash Flooding is also a big concern not only tonight, but through he weekend.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...