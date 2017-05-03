Rain train arrives

Scattered light showers have returned to central Indiana this afternoon. Storm Track 8 StormTracker shows light showers setting up along the I-70 corridor, with plenty more rain now moving in from the west.

Temperatures are running cool, hovering in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Expect showers to continue to fill in across the area for the rest of the evening. A few pockets of heavy rain could be possible. Steady showers are anticipated through the Thursday morning drive.

New rainfall amounts should range between .5″ – 1.0″.

Flash Flood Watches are in effect for much of central Indiana until Friday morning. An additional 1-3″ of rain is possible Thursday into Friday.

