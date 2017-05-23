Rain chances increasing tonight, Wednesday

After some nice days, it is back to rainy weather for the next day to day and a half.

THIS EVENING: There will be isolated pockets of light rain, but there will be many dry hours, so check the radar on the WISH-TV Weather App, but most outdoor evening plans will be okay. Far western Indiana has the highest chance of light rain.

OVERNIGHT: Rain chances increase from west to east as the next rain-maker arrives. Rain will become light and steady, especially from Indy and places west for the Wednesday AM Drive and Bus Stop

WET WEDNESDAY: Rain showers may get a break from time to time, but as we get daytime heating, and a cold pool of air in the higher levels of the atmosphere, some scattered thunderstorms will fire up. Bottom-line, take the umbrella with you Wednesday!

8-DAY FORECAST: Scattered rain chances will linger early Thursday, then we will get a break in rain chances from late Thursday through Carb Day and Memorial Service on Friday. Still scattered rain and thunderstorm chances Saturday, and Sunday, which could have an impact on the Parade and Indy 500. A lot can still change, so stay with us for more updates. The one change we have for now is that Memorial Day looks to be dry for now.