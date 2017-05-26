Carb Day weather outlook

The threat for severe weather will rise for the evening hours and remain through the overnight. Much of central Indiana remains under a slight risk for severe weather, with the possibility of damaging winds, small hail, and an even a few tornadoes.

Spotty showers will begin to move into the region through the afternoon, and will become more widespread and intensify as the evening progresses.

Make sure to have an umbrella at hand if you plan to be at the track for the Steve Miller Band concert (on stage from 5-6:30 pm) as showers and storms could cause issues.

The showers look to move out entirely through the early morning hours Saturday.