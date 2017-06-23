Showers, storms to remain through evening commute

After a soggy morning much of the afternoon looks to stay the same. Showers and storms throughout the evening commute for most of Central Indiana. Rain totals still in the 2-4″ range with locally higher amounts. The Flash Flood Watch is still in effect until 8 pm tonight for the southern portion of the viewing area. We also have a Flash Flood Warning for Wayne County until 3:30 this afternoon.

By 7 this evening showers start to become more spotty in nature. the heaviest and steadiest of showers move to the east and also take the cloud cover with it. We’re expecting to see partly to mostly clear skies for the overnight hours. The cold front that swept through earlier this morning brought in a northerly wind which will bring cooler and drier air in overnight. Lows will bottom out in the lower 60s.

A cooler and more comfortable weekend with highs below normal and low humidity! That trend will continue through much of the work week next week.